Eating for a Healthy Heart – June 20

Discover the power of heart-healthy foods with Sharp Coronado Hospital’s expert dietician at the “Heart Healthy Eating” presentation on Thursday, June 20, at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Learn about the key components of a heart-healthy diet and gain valuable tips on choosing foods rich in beneficial fats and carbohydrates. The dietician will also provide practical advice on how to effortlessly incorporate these healthy choices into your daily routine. As a bonus, attendees will have the opportunity to sample a nutritious snack from Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Mindful Café.

This informative and free event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Spreckels Center Grand Room. The Spreckels Center staff encourages advance registration to ensure sufficient seating. To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343.





