Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Hosts the A-Team (All Together Experiencing Amazing Moments)

It was a very special afternoon on the bowling green recently as the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club (CLBC) hosted an outing of the A-Team (All Together Experiencing Amazing Moments). This City of Coronado Program, initiated in 2009, brings participants a variety of fun opportunities to hang out with friends, whether it’s cooking, arts & crafts, swimming, or a trip to a local attraction. The program was one of the first brought back to the Community Center post Covid and is open to all participants of all abilities ages 16+. The CLBC hosts, Dick Arnold, Barry Thurman, and JoAnn Forbes look forward to a new group in the next session of A-Team in September.





