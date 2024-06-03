Young Coronadans to Perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” – June 10 & 11

Join Playground Players Productions with Islander Youth Theater and the CoSA Foundation for a musical adventure “Under the Sea” as they make a big splash in their newest production, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. Students from kindergarten to 8th grade have rehearsed since March – learning songs, swirls, and dances for a “swimmingly” good time on the stage.

Come cheer on mermaids, sea creatures, under-the-sea, and land-lovers alike, with a whimsical evening at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave, Coronado.

Tickets are available at the door or pre purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/ little-mermaid-jr-with- islander-youth-theater- tickets-896802700017. Show times are Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11 at 7 pm.





