Young Coronadans to Perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” – June 10 & 11

Join Playground Players Productions with Islander Youth Theater and the CoSA Foundation for a musical adventure “Under the Sea” as they make a big splash in their newest production, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. Students from kindergarten to 8th grade have rehearsed since March – learning songs, swirls, and dances for a “swimmingly” good time on the stage.
Come cheer on mermaids, sea creatures, under-the-sea, and land-lovers alike, with a whimsical evening at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave, Coronado.
Tickets are available at the door or pre purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/