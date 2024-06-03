Monday, June 3, 2024
Stage

Young Coronadans to Perform Disney's "The Little Mermaid, Jr." – June 10 & 11

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Join Playground Players Productions with Islander Youth Theater and the CoSA Foundation for a musical adventure “Under the Sea” as they make a big splash in their newest production, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. Students from kindergarten to 8th grade have rehearsed since March – learning songs, swirls, and dances for a “swimmingly” good time on the stage.

Come cheer on mermaids, sea creatures, under-the-sea, and land-lovers alike, with a whimsical evening at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave, Coronado.

Tickets are available at the door or pre purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/little-mermaid-jr-with-islander-youth-theater-tickets-896802700017. Show times are Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11 at 7 pm.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

