Friday, May 31, 2024
Military

Navy Leap Frogs to Jump into D-Day Events

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Members of the United States Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, parachute into media day during the 2023 Pacific Airshow, September 28, 2023, in Los Alamitos, California. The Navy Parachute Team, part of United States Naval Special Warfare Command, is composed of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC), Aircrew Survival Equipmentmen (PR), Navy Divers (ND) and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Josue Escobosa)

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team (NPT), the “Leap Frogs,” is scheduled to participate in this year’s 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day from May 31 to June 11, in Normandy, France.

The successful D-Day invasion changed the momentum of World War II and led to the Allies’ ultimate triumph over Nazi Germany.

‘D-Day 80’ will consist of more than 120 commemorative events involving U.S. and NATO Allies, with the shared goal of honoring the sacrifices made by Allied service members during the amphibious landing at German-occupied beaches on June 6, 1944.

“In the months leading up to D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history, Scouts and Raiders were cloaked in secrecy, gathering vital intel for the impending invasion,” said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “The Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) men faced daunting odds at Normandy’s beaches, with over half becoming casualties as they moved forward with resolve, clearing the channels that would usher in victory for the Allies. Let us carry their legacy forward, never forgetting the price of freedom and the heroes who paid it.”

Today’s Naval Special Warfare force draws from the diverse and audacious spirit of the Scouts and Raiders and NCDUs. Their covert reconnaissance, intelligence-gathering, and obstacle clearance paved the way for the multifaceted capabilities of today’s SEALs. The Leap Frogs were created by Navy SEALs to represent the traditions of the Navy’s special warfare capability to the public.

“Jumping into the 80th Commemoration of D-Day gives us the unique opportunity to pay homage to our NCDU forerunners, as well as display the evolution and air capability of modern Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators,” said Lt. Nick Obletz, NPT officer in charge.

The Leap Frogs are scheduled to jump into more than 10 D-Day 80 events in the greater Normandy area, including a large-scale airborne assault demonstration at the Iron Mike Memorial drop zone on June 9.

Jump Schedule:
• June 1 at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont
• June 2 at Omaha Beach and Mont Saint-Michel
• June 3 at Brecourt Manor
• June 4-5 at Amfreville
• June 6 at Naval Combat Demolition Units/Scouts & Raiders Monument Park
• June 7 at 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment Monument Park and Mont Saint-Michel
• June 8 at Bois De Limors
• June 9 at Iron Mike Memorial
• June 10 at Angoville-au-Plain
• June 11 at Mont Saint-Michel

NPT is comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combat Crewmen, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, Parachute Riggers, and support Sailors. The Leap Frogs jump into events around the world, demonstrating Navy professionalism and NSW’s ability to operate in the air domain. This year marks its 50th annual show season since official commissioning in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations.

To follow along as NPT jumps into events during D-Day 80, please visit their Instagram @navyparachuteteam.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado High Student Selected for Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

Community News

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Memorial Day Services Best Ever, Double Last Year’s Crowd

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joanne Elston Baird

Military

Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Dinner Meeting with Capt. Pete Riebe – June 10

Military

Military Appreciation Month – Local Coronado Navy Kid Promotes to Air Force General

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp Coronado Receives Quarter Million Dollar Donation to ENVISION Fund

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joanne Elston Baird

Military

Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Dinner Meeting with Capt. Pete Riebe – June 10

Entertainment

Celebrate Summer at Hotel del Coronado: Pool Party, Beach Nights, Retro Roller Skating & More!

Entertainment

Gidget Comes to Coronado – July 12 & 13

Dining

Taste All 19 Flavors Before National Donut Day (June 7) at The Dinky Donut Shack

More Local News

Preserving History, Hotel del Coronado Discovers Fresco-Secco During Renovation

History

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr. (1945-2024)

Obituaries

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

People

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Spring Fundraiser A Huge Success

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Craft and Cheerleading Camp: A Summer of Fun and Creativity