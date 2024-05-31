Navy Leap Frogs to Jump into D-Day Events

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team (NPT), the “Leap Frogs,” is scheduled to participate in this year’s 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day from May 31 to June 11, in Normandy, France.

The successful D-Day invasion changed the momentum of World War II and led to the Allies’ ultimate triumph over Nazi Germany.

‘D-Day 80’ will consist of more than 120 commemorative events involving U.S. and NATO Allies, with the shared goal of honoring the sacrifices made by Allied service members during the amphibious landing at German-occupied beaches on June 6, 1944.

“In the months leading up to D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history, Scouts and Raiders were cloaked in secrecy, gathering vital intel for the impending invasion,” said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “The Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) men faced daunting odds at Normandy’s beaches, with over half becoming casualties as they moved forward with resolve, clearing the channels that would usher in victory for the Allies. Let us carry their legacy forward, never forgetting the price of freedom and the heroes who paid it.”

Today’s Naval Special Warfare force draws from the diverse and audacious spirit of the Scouts and Raiders and NCDUs. Their covert reconnaissance, intelligence-gathering, and obstacle clearance paved the way for the multifaceted capabilities of today’s SEALs. The Leap Frogs were created by Navy SEALs to represent the traditions of the Navy’s special warfare capability to the public.

“Jumping into the 80th Commemoration of D-Day gives us the unique opportunity to pay homage to our NCDU forerunners, as well as display the evolution and air capability of modern Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators,” said Lt. Nick Obletz, NPT officer in charge.

The Leap Frogs are scheduled to jump into more than 10 D-Day 80 events in the greater Normandy area, including a large-scale airborne assault demonstration at the Iron Mike Memorial drop zone on June 9.

Jump Schedule:

• June 1 at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont

• June 2 at Omaha Beach and Mont Saint-Michel

• June 3 at Brecourt Manor

• June 4-5 at Amfreville

• June 6 at Naval Combat Demolition Units/Scouts & Raiders Monument Park

• June 7 at 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment Monument Park and Mont Saint-Michel

• June 8 at Bois De Limors

• June 9 at Iron Mike Memorial

• June 10 at Angoville-au-Plain

• June 11 at Mont Saint-Michel

NPT is comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combat Crewmen, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, Parachute Riggers, and support Sailors. The Leap Frogs jump into events around the world, demonstrating Navy professionalism and NSW’s ability to operate in the air domain. This year marks its 50th annual show season since official commissioning in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations.

To follow along as NPT jumps into events during D-Day 80, please visit their Instagram @navyparachuteteam.






