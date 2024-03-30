Long-Term Care Options Presentation – Apr. 18

Understanding long-term care is crucial for individuals who wish to autonomously make decisions regarding their future care. Sharp Coronado Hospital will be presenting “Understanding Long-Term Care” at the Coronado Community Center on Thursday, April 18 starting at 2 pm.

During this free presentation, attendees will gain insights into various types of care, including assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and board and care homes. This knowledge will empower participants to articulate their preferences if care becomes necessary.

To take advantage of this informative class, please register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





