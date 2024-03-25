Navigating iPhone Maps and Apps – Thursdays in April

Learn how to get directions to your travel destinations, map multiple stops and find your car in an unfamiliar location using your iPhone or Android! To become an expert, attend the Maps and Apps class each taught each Thursday in April from 4 to 5:30 pm in the Coronado Community Center’s Abalone Room.

iPhone novices and absolute beginners are welcome in this user-friendly class taught by our Tech Specialist Stan Thorne. Attendees will learn how to use Google Maps to get driving, walking, or bicycling directions to any destination, and store them for future use. Stan will also give attendees a hands-on introduction to an artificial intelligence (AI) app that offers travel recommendations.

The fee is $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Register in advance online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or by either calling 619-522-7343 or visiting the Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





