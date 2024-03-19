Individual Instruction with Digital Devices – Friday Appointments Available

If you are stymied by your iPhone, iPad, laptop, or other digital device, you can get help learning how to do more with it. The Spreckels Center’s Staff Technologist, Stanley Thorne, sits patiently with each individual he teaches, going through the basics for some and beyond basics for others.

The 25-minute Individual Tech Tutoring sessions are available for booking on Fridays between the hours of 9 and 11 am. The sessions have moved to the Coronado Community Center in the Abalone Room during Spreckels temporary closure. Bring your iPhone, iPad, or laptop for hands-on learning.

The fee is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. To schedule an appointment, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or either call 619-522-7343 or come by the front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





