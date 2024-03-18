Annual General Meeting of the Coronado Democratic Club – Mar. 23

The Coronado Democratic Club invites the community to its Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2024, at the Coronado Library’s Winn Room, from 10:30 am to noon. This event marks a significant occasion as the club will review achievements under the leadership of President Marely Ramirez and Vice President Bill Seager, celebrate key community actions, and welcome new leadership.

A pre-meeting social will be held from 10:30 to 11 am, with the meeting beginning at 11 am in the Winn Room.

A review of significant achievements will include the “Stop the Sewage” campaign, a surge in membership to 260, and the election of new leadership. The program will also include an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding volunteer contributions with the Mercy Mandelbaum Award and the President’s Award.

The meeting is an excellent opportunity for members and those interested in democratic engagement to connect, reflect on the club’s impact over the past two years, and look forward to future initiatives.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to join in celebrating the club’s rich history and contributions to the community.

For more details, visit the website www.CoronadoDemocrats.com.

Founded in 1888, the Coronado Democratic Club is dedicated to promoting democratic values and active community engagement in Coronado and beyond.





