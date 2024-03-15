Friday, March 15, 2024
Community News

Line Dance Party at the Club Room and Boathouse – Mar. 29

Experience an unforgettable afternoon of rhythm and fun at the Coronado Club Room and Boathouse as adult line dancers of all levels converge for an exhilarating Spreckels Center’s Adult Line Dance Party on Friday, March 29th!

Commencing at 2 pm, DJ Rick will begin playing tunes to inspire partygoers to hit the floor. The stunning backdrop of Glorietta Bay will surely add to the enjoyment.

Dancers will have a variety of trail mix options and beverages to keep them energized and hydrated.

Secure your spot by March 27. Cost for this fun event is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Register conveniently online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, over the phone at 619-522-7343, or in person at the Coronado Community Center’s front desk at 1845 Strand Way.

 

 



