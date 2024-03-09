Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Down Point Loma in Rivalry Game 18-4 (video)

On Wednesday, March 6 the Islanders took on the Pointers in a rivalry matchup. Both teams were prepared and ready to compete. The Islanders went into the game having an overall record of 4-1, and came out on top with another win. Their record is now 5-1 on the season after defeating the Pointers 18-4.
The Islander defense had a great night. Leo Salata led them, with multiple steals, ground balls, and staying aggressive. The defense stood their ground and only allowed four goals the entire night.
On the offensive side, it was non-stop. Scoring 18 goals and not showing mercy. The Islanders made great connections and plays so fluid that the Pointers didn’t have a chance at stopping them. Two top players were Landon Sutherland and Braydon Avallone; each scoring six goals and dominating the game using their agility, speed, and shot power to obliterate the Pointers’ defensive scheme.
Top Scorers:
Landon Sutherland – Six Goals
Braydon Avallone – Six Goals
Scoring Timeline
First Quarter
- Braydon Avallone goal
- Jack Perry goal
- Point Loma goal
- Robby Spane goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Braydon Avallone goal
5-1: End of the First Quarter
Second Quarter
- Point Loma goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Jack Perry goal
- Michael Bannon goal
- Point Loma goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
10-3: End of Second Quarter
Third Quarter
- Braydon Avallone goal
- Braydon Avallone goal
- Braydon Avallone goal
- Robby Spane goal
- Point Loma goal
- Braydon Avallone goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
16-4: End of the Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
- Max Kieffer goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
18-4 Coronado Wins