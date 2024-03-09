Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Down Point Loma in Rivalry Game 18-4 (video)

On Wednesday, March 6 the Islanders took on the Pointers in a rivalry matchup. Both teams were prepared and ready to compete. The Islanders went into the game having an overall record of 4-1, and came out on top with another win. Their record is now 5-1 on the season after defeating the Pointers 18-4.

The Islander defense had a great night. Leo Salata led them, with multiple steals, ground balls, and staying aggressive. The defense stood their ground and only allowed four goals the entire night.

On the offensive side, it was non-stop. Scoring 18 goals and not showing mercy. The Islanders made great connections and plays so fluid that the Pointers didn’t have a chance at stopping them. Two top players were Landon Sutherland and Braydon Avallone; each scoring six goals and dominating the game using their agility, speed, and shot power to obliterate the Pointers’ defensive scheme.

Top Scorers:

Landon Sutherland – Six Goals

Braydon Avallone – Six Goals

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Braydon Avallone goal

Jack Perry goal

Point Loma goal

Robby Spane goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Braydon Avallone goal

5-1: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

Point Loma goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Jack Perry goal

Michael Bannon goal

Point Loma goal

Landon Sutherland goal

10-3: End of Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Braydon Avallone goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Robby Spane goal

Point Loma goal

Braydon Avallone goal

Landon Sutherland goal

16-4: End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Max Kieffer goal

Landon Sutherland goal

18-4 Coronado Wins





