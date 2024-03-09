Saturday, March 9, 2024
Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Down Point Loma in Rivalry Game 18-4 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Wednesday, March 6 the Islanders took on the Pointers in a rivalry matchup. Both teams were prepared and ready to compete. The Islanders went into the game having an overall record of 4-1, and came out on top with another win. Their record is now 5-1 on the season after defeating the Pointers 18-4.

Final Score

The Islander defense had a great night. Leo Salata led them, with multiple steals, ground balls, and staying aggressive. The defense stood their ground and only allowed four goals the entire night.

Leo Salata

On the offensive side, it was non-stop. Scoring 18 goals and not showing mercy. The Islanders made great connections and plays so fluid that the Pointers didn’t have a chance at stopping them. Two top players were Landon Sutherland and Braydon Avallone; each scoring six goals and dominating the game using their agility, speed, and shot power to obliterate the Pointers’ defensive scheme.

Top Scorers:

Landon Sutherland – Six Goals

Landon Sutherland

Braydon Avallone – Six Goals

Braydon Avallone

 

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Point Loma goal
  • Robby Spane goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal

5-1: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Point Loma goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Michael Bannon goal
  • Point Loma goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

10-3: End of Second Quarter

Third Quarter

  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Robby Spane goal
  • Point Loma goal
  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

16-4: End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Max Kieffer goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

18-4 Coronado Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Dominates Game vs Grossmont, Winning 18-4 (video)

Sports

Boulter Wins Her First WTA-500 Tourney, Crowned San Diego Open Champion

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

Sports

San Diego Mojo Professional Volleyball Drops One at the Mojo Dojo Casa House

Sports

BNP Paribas Open Awards 2024 Wild Cards – Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 3-17

Sports

Come Play: Women’s Tennis Association and Morgan Stanley Give Back to Grow the Game

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Advance in CIF Playoffs After Beating La Costa Canyon 2-0

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses Final Home Game 70-50 Against Scripps Ranch

Sports

Islander Girls Varsity Soccer Takes Loss on Senior Night 4-2 Against OLP

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Ties University City 2-2

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to University City 66-53

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Loses to OLP 4-2

More Local News

Retired Navy SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward Attends State of the Union with Rep. Peters

News

Meet Your Local Navy Legends – Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

Sanjiv Hulugalle’s Vision for the Hotel del Coronado

Business

Free Summer Shuttle to be Shortened as Coronado Considers its Future

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces Inaugural Screenwriting Competition