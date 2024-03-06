Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Dominates Game vs Grossmont, Winning 18-4 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Monday, March 4, the Coronado Islanders took on the Grossmont Foothillers in what would be a complete blowout. The Islanders pushed ahead early on in the game and didn’t let off, defeating the Foothillers by a score of 18-4.

Final Score

With such a high scoring game for the Islanders there were many players who scored, amongst them Landon Sutherland, Jack Perry, and Braydon Avallone. They made up 13 of the 18 goals and assisted on many of the other five goals scored. They played crucial parts in keeping and extending the lead in this game.

Landon Sutherland – Six goals

Landon Sutherland

Braydon Avallone – Four Goals

Braydon Avallone

Jack Perry – Three Goals

Jack Perry

As much as a role the offense took in this game, the defense stood their ground and only allowed four goals. Of the defenders, Jonah York was one who stood out. York forced many turnovers, was physical, and caused mistakes in the Foothillers’ offensive scheme. He stayed vigilante and was locking down his targets throughout the night.

Jonah York laying down a nice check on an offensive Foothiller player

The Foothillers were overtaken by the Islanders’ momentum and never seemed to find a groove to attempt a comeback. The Islanders came out on top in this matchup 18-4, thus moving through the season with an overall record of 4-1.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Robby Spane goal
  • Max Kieffer goal
  • Max Kieffer goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Luca Salata goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

7-0 End of First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Grossmont goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Grossmont goal

11-2 End of Second Quarter

Third Quarter

  • Jack Perry goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal
  • Grossmont goal
  • Grossmont goal

13-4 End of Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Jack Perry goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal

18-4 Final



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Boulter Wins Her First WTA-500 Tourney, Crowned San Diego Open Champion

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

Sports

San Diego Mojo Professional Volleyball Drops One at the Mojo Dojo Casa House

Sports

BNP Paribas Open Awards 2024 Wild Cards – Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 3-17

Sports

Come Play: Women’s Tennis Association and Morgan Stanley Give Back to Grow the Game

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats Poway 17-6 (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses Final Home Game 70-50 Against Scripps Ranch

Sports

Islander Girls Varsity Soccer Takes Loss on Senior Night 4-2 Against OLP

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Ties University City 2-2

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to University City 66-53

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Loses to OLP 4-2

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Win of the Season 2-1 Against Crawford

More Local News

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

Sanjiv Hulugalle’s Vision for the Hotel del Coronado

Business

Free Summer Shuttle to be Shortened as Coronado Considers its Future

City of Coronado

Airmen Travel to Coronado for Operation Seawolf Training

Military

Scripps Institute Researcher to Talk About Marine Mammal Communication – Coronado Community READ – Mar. 12

Community

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

$2.3 Million Budget Shortfall Prompts Potential Layoffs at CUSD