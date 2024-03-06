Islander Boys Lacrosse Dominates Game vs Grossmont, Winning 18-4 (video)

On Monday, March 4, the Coronado Islanders took on the Grossmont Foothillers in what would be a complete blowout. The Islanders pushed ahead early on in the game and didn’t let off, defeating the Foothillers by a score of 18-4.
With such a high scoring game for the Islanders there were many players who scored, amongst them Landon Sutherland, Jack Perry, and Braydon Avallone. They made up 13 of the 18 goals and assisted on many of the other five goals scored. They played crucial parts in keeping and extending the lead in this game.
Landon Sutherland – Six goals
Braydon Avallone – Four Goals
Jack Perry – Three Goals
As much as a role the offense took in this game, the defense stood their ground and only allowed four goals. Of the defenders, Jonah York was one who stood out. York forced many turnovers, was physical, and caused mistakes in the Foothillers’ offensive scheme. He stayed vigilante and was locking down his targets throughout the night.
The Foothillers were overtaken by the Islanders’ momentum and never seemed to find a groove to attempt a comeback. The Islanders came out on top in this matchup 18-4, thus moving through the season with an overall record of 4-1.
Scoring Timeline
First Quarter
- Robby Spane goal
- Max Kieffer goal
- Max Kieffer goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Luca Salata goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
7-0 End of First Quarter
Second Quarter
- Grossmont goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Grossmont goal
11-2 End of Second Quarter
Third Quarter
- Jack Perry goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
- Grossmont goal
- Grossmont goal
13-4 End of Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
- Jack Perry goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Jack Perry goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
18-4 Final