Islander Boys Lacrosse Dominates Game vs Grossmont, Winning 18-4 (video)

On Monday, March 4, the Coronado Islanders took on the Grossmont Foothillers in what would be a complete blowout. The Islanders pushed ahead early on in the game and didn’t let off, defeating the Foothillers by a score of 18-4.

With such a high scoring game for the Islanders there were many players who scored, amongst them Landon Sutherland, Jack Perry, and Braydon Avallone. They made up 13 of the 18 goals and assisted on many of the other five goals scored. They played crucial parts in keeping and extending the lead in this game.

Landon Sutherland – Six goals

Braydon Avallone – Four Goals

Jack Perry – Three Goals

As much as a role the offense took in this game, the defense stood their ground and only allowed four goals. Of the defenders, Jonah York was one who stood out. York forced many turnovers, was physical, and caused mistakes in the Foothillers’ offensive scheme. He stayed vigilante and was locking down his targets throughout the night.

The Foothillers were overtaken by the Islanders’ momentum and never seemed to find a groove to attempt a comeback. The Islanders came out on top in this matchup 18-4, thus moving through the season with an overall record of 4-1.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Robby Spane goal

Max Kieffer goal

Max Kieffer goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Luca Salata goal

Landon Sutherland goal

7-0 End of First Quarter

Second Quarter

Grossmont goal

Brayden Avallone goal

Brayden Avallone goal

Brayden Avallone goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Grossmont goal

11-2 End of Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Jack Perry goal

Brayden Avallone goal

Grossmont goal

Grossmont goal

13-4 End of Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Jack Perry goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Jack Perry goal

Landon Sutherland goal

18-4 Final





