Armchair Travel in the Pacific Northwest – Mar. 13

Take in the sights and sounds of three cities in the Pacific Northwest, all while sitting a few feet from Glorietta Bay! Join recent retiree, photo hobbyist, and inveterate traveler Keith James as he takes attendees along the Pacific Northwest’s coast to Western Canada on the March 13 installment of the John D. Spreckels Center’s popular Armchair Travel series. The event takes place in the Nautilus Room at the Coronado Community Center.

Doors open at 6 pm for attendees to grab a light snack and find their seats. James will tell of his journey and show images of his visits to the vibrant public markets, colorful gardens, and unique museums, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Admission is $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents in advance or $8 at the door on the night of the event. For more information or to register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

 



