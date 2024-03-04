Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

On Friday, March 1, the Islanders went head to head against the Del Norte Nighthawks and took them down with a final score of 22-9.

The Islanders dominated the game, keeping possession for a great majority of the time, and not taking their foot off the gas. With many great connections, goals, and defensive stops, the Islanders start off the season right at 1-0.

Bella Braga started in her first game as the goalie and did a phenomenal job. She had many crucial saves and clears, helping the Islanders to get the win.

On the offensive side, Lauren Hundley, Sydney Dunn, and Brynn Belong were on point all night long. Combined, the three of them scored 13 of the 22 goals. The Islanders staying aggressive and working well together put more pressure on the Nighthawks to attempt a comeback, but it was not possible.

Top Scorers:

Lauren Hundley – Five Goals

Brynn Belong – Four goals

Sydney Dunn – Four Goals

Scoring Timeline

First quarter

Grace Elardo goal

Brynn Belong goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Brynn Belong goal

Brynn Belong goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Maria Anaya goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Del Norte goal

Maria Anaya goal

10-1 End of First Quarter

Second quarter

Sydney Dunn goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Grace Elardo goal

Del Norte goal

Del Norte goal

13-3: End of Second Quarter

Third quarter

Del Norte goal

Del Norte goal

Del Norte goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Del Norte goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Del Norte goal

16-8: End of Third Quarter

Fourth quarter

Brynn Belong goal

Lilah Cade goal

Del Norte goal

Grace Elardo goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

22-9 Coronado Wins





