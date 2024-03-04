Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Friday, March 1, the Islanders went head to head against the Del Norte Nighthawks and took them down with a final score of 22-9.

Final Score

The Islanders dominated the game, keeping possession for a great majority of the time, and not taking their foot off the gas. With many great connections, goals, and defensive stops, the Islanders start off the season right at 1-0.

Bella Braga started in her first game as the goalie and did a phenomenal job. She had many crucial saves and clears, helping the Islanders to get the win.

Bella Braga

On the offensive side, Lauren Hundley, Sydney Dunn, and Brynn Belong were on point all night long. Combined, the three of them scored 13 of the 22 goals. The Islanders staying aggressive and working well together put more pressure on the Nighthawks to attempt a comeback, but it was not possible.

Top Scorers:

Lauren Hundley – Five Goals

Lauren Hundley

Brynn Belong – Four goals

Brynn Belong

Sydney Dunn – Four Goals

Sydney Dunn

Scoring Timeline

First quarter

  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Maria Anaya goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Del Norte goal
  • Maria Anaya goal

10-1 End of First Quarter

Second quarter

  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Del Norte goal
  • Del Norte goal

13-3: End of Second Quarter

Third quarter

  • Del Norte goal
  • Del Norte goal
  • Del Norte goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Del Norte goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Del Norte goal

16-8: End of Third Quarter

Fourth quarter

  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Del Norte goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal

22-9 Coronado Wins



