Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

On Friday, March 1, the Islanders went head to head against the Del Norte Nighthawks and took them down with a final score of 22-9.
The Islanders dominated the game, keeping possession for a great majority of the time, and not taking their foot off the gas. With many great connections, goals, and defensive stops, the Islanders start off the season right at 1-0.
Bella Braga started in her first game as the goalie and did a phenomenal job. She had many crucial saves and clears, helping the Islanders to get the win.
On the offensive side, Lauren Hundley, Sydney Dunn, and Brynn Belong were on point all night long. Combined, the three of them scored 13 of the 22 goals. The Islanders staying aggressive and working well together put more pressure on the Nighthawks to attempt a comeback, but it was not possible.
Top Scorers:
Lauren Hundley – Five Goals
Brynn Belong – Four goals
Sydney Dunn – Four Goals
Scoring Timeline
First quarter
- Grace Elardo goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Maria Anaya goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Del Norte goal
- Maria Anaya goal
10-1 End of First Quarter
Second quarter
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Grace Elardo goal
- Del Norte goal
- Del Norte goal
13-3: End of Second Quarter
Third quarter
- Del Norte goal
- Del Norte goal
- Del Norte goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Del Norte goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Del Norte goal
16-8: End of Third Quarter
Fourth quarter
- Brynn Belong goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Del Norte goal
- Grace Elardo goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Breck Dunn goal
22-9 Coronado Wins