Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Free Fix It Clinic, Plant and Clothing Swap, Garden Tool Sharpening – Mar. 9

Emerald Keepers, the City of Coronado, and the Coronado Public Library are proud to present Coronado’s first Fix It Clinic. Most everyone has something that needs to be repaired.

We’ve become too accustomed to the throw-away lifestyle. If something breaks, we toss it out and buy a new one. This behavior is filling our landfills at an alarming rate, and electronic waste is now one of the biggest sources of pollution. So why not learn how to fix things instead?!

RSVP/register for a time slot for experts to help you fix your broken items for free and learn new skills.

RSVP is required for item repair with Fix It Clinic Coaches

RSVP HERE 

Learn how to:

  • Fix your broken appliances and gadgets
  • Repair your road and mountain bikes
  • Mend your favorite outfit

There is no RSVP needed for the following:

  • Plant Swap: Bring a succulent clipping to share and take a new one home. No registration required.
  • Clothing Swap: Bring a few items to donate to the clothing swap.
  • Garden Tool Sharpening: UCCE Master Gardeners of San Diego County will be on site to clean and sharpen your pruners or loppers. Bring your garden tools to take advantage of this FREE service to maintain and extend the life of your tools. Pruners or loppers must be in good working condition (minimal rust, closes smoothly, no divots in the blade). No serrated blades or blades longer than 2 inches.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

