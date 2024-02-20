Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Love, Laughter, and Enchantment: Coronado Playhouse Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – March 8-30

1 min.

"What fools these mortals be!" 28th Annual FREE Classic Series made possible by a grant from the City of Coronado.

Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

For the 28th year of Coronado Playhouse’s Free Classic Series, Coronado audiences will take a whimsical journey into the world of love, mischief, and magical transformations in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream revolves around four young Athenians caught in a romantic tangle. Hermia loves Lysander, but her father commands her to marry Demetrius. Meanwhile, Helena loves Demetrius. As the four navigate the complexities of love, they find themselves in a magical forest where Puck, a mischievous fairy, causes confusion and enchantment. The play unfolds with comedic twists, mistaken identities, and the whimsical interplay of love, culminating in joyous reconciliations and marriages.

A comedy that features clever wordplay, witty dialogue, and humorous situations, A Midsummer Night’s Dream lighthearted and comedic tone makes it accessible and enjoyable for a wide audience, from seasoned Shakespeare enthusiasts to those new to his works. The characters in A Midsummer Night’s Dream are iconic and memorable. From the mischievous Puck to the lovable Bottom and the complex lovers like Hermia and Lysander, each character contributes to the play’s charm. These characters have become archetypes that resonate with audiences and are often celebrated in various adaptations and interpretations.

For the 28th consecutive year, Coronado Playhouse invites residents and visitors alike to gather in its intimate theater and experience the magic of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Free Classic Series has become a hallmark event, drawing theater enthusiasts and families to the heart of Coronado. The Free Classic Series, made possible by a grant from the City of Coronado, reflects the playhouse’s commitment to providing quality entertainment to the community without financial barriers.

“Midsummer” is filled with humor, witty dialogue, and comedic situations; the play weaves multiple storylines together, creating a rich tapestry of characters and events. Its enduring popularity is a testament to Shakespeare’s storytelling prowess and the enduring power of the play’s magic. Join Coronado Playhouse this March for the delight and merriment at “what fools these mortals be!”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs March 8 – March 30, 2024
Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.
(No show on Easter Sunday, March 31)
All performances are held at Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado

TICKETS



Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

