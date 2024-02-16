Armchair Travel Explores the Mountains of Three Countries – Feb. 21

What could be a better time to see and hear about a series of summer mountain adventures than the third week of February? Join Mary Beth Parr as she takes you through her summer explorations of breathtaking heights and stunning views! The Wednesday, February 21 installment of the popular Armchair Travel series has been relocated from the John D. Spreckels Center to the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room.

In her presentation, “Mountains and Beyond: Including United States’ Mt. Lassen, the Canadian Rockies’ S. Goodsir Tower, and Italy’s Tofana di Mezzo,” Parr will share the sights and stories of her summers traveling the backroads and hiking rugged trails along majestic landscape. Snacks and light beverages are included as well.

The doors open at 6 pm with the presentation beginning at 6:30 pm. Advance admission is $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents or $8 at the door. To register or for more information, go to ca-coronado.civicrec.com, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





