Friday, February 2, 2024
Community News

An Evening with Authors Kate Quinn and Janie Chang – Feb. 13

2 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library, in partnership with Warwick’s Bookstore, welcomes bestselling authors Kate Quinn and Janie Chang for a special book-launch event as they discuss and sign their new book, The Phoenix Crownon Tuesday, February 13 at 7 pm in the Winn Room.

  • Free open seating is first-come, first-served, subject to available space. Guaranteed Preferred Seating is available with pre-order of The Phoenix Crown through Warwick’s at www.warwicks.com/event/quinn-and-chang-2024 or by calling the store at 858-454-0347.
  • Please note: To facilitate a smooth and timely signing line, Kate and Janie will autograph NO MORE THAN TWO backlist titles brought from home per attendee (signatures only—no personalization). They will autograph and personalize all copies of The Phoenix Crown purchased through Warwick’s.

Kate Quinn is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction. A native of Southern California, she attended Boston University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in classical voice. A lifelong history buff, she has written four novels in the Empress of Rome Saga and two books set in the Italian Renaissance before turning to the 20th century with The Alice Network, The Huntress, The Rose Code and The Diamond Eye. All have been translated into multiple languages. She and her husband now live in California with three black rescue dogs.

Janie Chang is the author of Three Souls, Dragon Springs Road and The Library of Legends. Born in Taiwan, she has lived in the Philippines, Iran, Thailand, New Zealand, and Canada. She writes historical fiction, often drawing from family history and ancestral stories. She has a degree in computer science and is a graduate of the Writer’s Studio Program at Simon Fraser University.

About The Phoenix Crown:

San Francisco, 1906. In a city bustling with newly minted millionaires and scheming upstarts, two very different women hope to change their fortunes: Gemma, a golden-haired, silver-voiced soprano whose career desperately needs rekindling, and Suling, a petite and resolute Chinatown embroideress who is determined to escape an arranged marriage. Their paths cross when they are drawn into the orbit of Henry Thornton, a charming railroad magnate whose extraordinary collection of Chinese antiques includes the fabled Phoenix Crown, a legendary relic of Beijing’s fallen Summer Palace.
His patronage offers Gemma and Suling the chance of a lifetime, but their lives are thrown into turmoil when a devastating earthquake rips San Francisco apart and Thornton disappears, leaving behind a mystery reaching further than anyone could have imagined… until the Phoenix Crown reappears five years later at a sumptuous Paris costume ball, drawing Gemma and Suling together in one last desperate quest for justice.



Coronado Public Library
