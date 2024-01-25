Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sip & Shop with the Chamber at Fair Trade Decor – Feb. 2

Join us, thanks to the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, on Friday, February 2 from 1 to 2 pm for a special Sip & Shop event at Fair Trade Décor, 828 Orange Avenue.The chamber will be offering free “fizz,” plus $20 shopping vouchers* for the first 12 shoppers to spend in-store on our unique, globally-sourced items. In addition, we will be offering a 20% discount off our scrumptious alpaca blankets from Ecuador. Choose between the throw blanket (45″x70″) or the full size (70″x90″). The blankets are handwoven by artisans on wood looms using the same methods that have been practiced for hundreds of years. They are majority alpaca fiber, woven with acrylic. The discount will be applied during the Feb. 2 one-hour event.

Alpaca blankets from Ecuador.

* the Chamber vouchers are valid only at Fair Trade Décor during the event on Feb. 2, 2024 from 1 to 2 pm.

828 Orange Ave, Coronado



