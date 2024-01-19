Friday, January 19, 2024
Community NewsHistory

Last Call for Nominations: GEM Award Deadline Today – Friday, Jan. 19

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

In the final stretch before the curtain falls on the esteemed Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Award nominations, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) calls upon the community to participate in acknowledging those who have gone above and beyond in preserving Coronado’s architectural legacy.

As we approach the culmination of the GEM Award’s 10th anniversary, CHA highlights the exceptional dedication exhibited by individuals committed to safeguarding the town’s architectural heritage. Nominate local homeowners and business proprietors who have prioritized the restoration of historic structures, ensuring Coronado’s rich community heritage.

Nominations for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award are set to conclude Friday, January 19, 2023. This leaves the community with a final chance to recognize and nominate those unsung heroes who undertook remarkable restoration projects in the preceding year.

The GEM Community Committee, responsible for a meticulous evaluation of nominated properties, eagerly anticipates reviewing the nominations. To ensure your nominee is considered, visit www.coronadohistory.org or submit your nominations via email at [email protected].

Now is the opportune moment to contribute to the recognition of those stalwart individuals who completed preservation projects in 2023. Act swiftly to make your mark on this celebration of our town’s history. Don’t let this chance slip away—nominate now and play a vital role in the preservation of Coronado’s architectural gems for generations to come!



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CHA Celebrates 2023 Fall Internship

Bridgeworthy

Unveiling Impact: A Morning of Arts and Culture – Jan. 25

Community News

Registered with a Political Party? Make Sure Your Primary Ballot Offers the Presidential Candidate You Want

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 4-10, 2024

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Offers the Wine & Lecture Series Ticket

Community News

Beginner’s Ukulele Class – Begins Feb. 5

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

GEM Award Nominations Closing in Three Weeks: Time is Running Out to Honor Preservation Champions

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Rich History: Join CHA’s Island Icons Program! Orientation Jan. 11

Community News

GEM Award Nominations

Community News

Don’t Miss Out: Nominations Open for the 10th Anniversary GEM Award

Community News

Celebrating a Century of Heritage: A Heartfelt Thanks to Attendees and Sponsors of the Laundry Truck Block Party

History

CHA’s Annual Artifact and Archive Benefit Luncheon Shares Behind the Scenes of the Collections

More Local News

Orange Avenue Will be Getting a Makeover

City of Coronado

DOD Seeks Military Spouses’ Opinions on Quality of Life Challenges

Military

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

Education

Double Dominance: Coronadans Victorious in Elite National Lacrosse Tournament

Sports

Attorneys Send Letter of Demand to Coronado over Latest Library Programming Debate

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Ties University City 2-2