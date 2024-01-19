Avenue of Heroes: Todd A. Porter

Prepared by: Ruth and John Porter (mother and father)

Born in Denver in October 1964, Commander Todd A. Porter moved often in his early years before his family settled in Coronado in 1978. In Coronado, Todd was active in soccer, cross country, and the Coronado High School Marching Band. A member of Boy Scout Troop #801, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Coronado High School with honors in 1983.

While no one in Todd’s family previously served in the military, mentors from Coronado led him to apply for an NROTC scholarship. Attending the University of Southern California, Todd joined the USC Marching Band. He received a degree in aerospace engineering and upon graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. With orders to flight school in hand, he embarked on a 22-year military career.

Todd received his Navy ‘Wings of Gold’ in May 1988 and went on to serve as Navigator/Communicator, Tactical Coordinator, and Mission Commander in the P-3C Orion aircraft. Tours of duty in the Maritime Patrol Community included Moffett Field, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Whidbey Island, Washington. During the Cold War, Todd tracked Soviet submarines. He subsequently participated in maritime patrol security missions during Operations DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM as well as the Baltics Conflict. His most challenging, and yet most rewarding, tour was as Catapult Arresting Gear Officer – ‘Shooter’ in naval parlance – aboard USS Enterprise.

Post 9-11, Todd transferred to Japan to pilot C-12F aircrafts supporting Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. Returning to the United States, he played a key role in developing the Navy’s drone program, including the transition from manned to unmanned squadrons. Todd was also a founder of the Triton Unmanned Aircraft System – which is still in service today. Todd’s awards include the Meritorious Service Award (three awards).

After retirement, Todd pursued a federal civil service career, and currently serves as naval aviation’s Air Combat Electronics Product Support Manager in Patuxent River, Maryland. An accomplished sailor, Todd is a member of Solomons Island Yacht Club and volunteers as a sailing instructor. Todd also volunteers with Pets-on-Wheels and the Association of Naval Engineers, where he helps fundraise for engineering scholarships.

Todd and his wife, Dr. Jennifer O’Conner, DVM, reside in Solomons, Maryland.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 246 hometown heroes to date. On November 4, 2023, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

