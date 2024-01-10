Thursday, January 11, 2024
Community News

GEM Award Nominations Closing Next Week

1 min.

Nominations for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award will close on Friday, January 19, 2023

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

With a mere week remaining until the closure of nominations, seize this opportunity to contribute to the celebration of the town’s rich historical tapestry and the stalwart individuals committed to its preservation.

In light of the forthcoming deadline, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) wishes to draw the community’s attention to the imminent closure of the nomination period for the esteemed Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Award. Marking its 10th anniversary, the GEM Award acknowledges individuals demonstrating exceptional dedication to the preservation of Coronado’s architectural heritage.

The GEM Award emphasizes the conscientious efforts of local homeowners and business proprietors who prioritize the restoration of historic structures. This commitment ensures the perpetuity of the town’s heritage.

Nominations for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award will close on Friday, January 19, 2023. Community members to nominate unsung preservationists and neighbors who completed a restoration project last year.

The GEM Community Committee, tasked with the meticulous evaluation of nominated properties, anticipates revealing this year’s finalists in a series of forthcoming articles. These narratives will provide an insightful exploration of the commendable preservation initiatives undertaken by select individuals within the community.

You can submit your nominations for the 2023 GEM Award at www.coronadohistory.org or by emailing [email protected].

With a mere week remaining until the closure of nominations, seize this opportunity to contribute to the celebration of the town’s rich historical tapestry and the stalwart individuals committed to its preservation.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Community News

KMAC Foundation Looking for Volunteers – Jan. 13

Community News

From the Argentine Puna to the Streets of Rio: Villa-Lobos Plays Final Two Coronado Concerts – Jan. 12 & 27

City of Coronado

Enforcement of Organic Waste Collection Begins in 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Dec. 28, 2023-Jan. 3, 2024

Community News

Nita Prose: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – Jan. 24

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Don’t Miss Out: Nominations Open for the 10th Anniversary GEM Award

Community News

Celebrating a Century of Heritage: A Heartfelt Thanks to Attendees and Sponsors of the Laundry Truck Block Party

History

CHA’s Annual Artifact and Archive Benefit Luncheon Shares Behind the Scenes of the Collections

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Treasures: Nominations Open for the GEM Award

Entertainment

Last Call for Tickets: Join the Celebration Before It’s Too Late! – 100th Birthday Block Party Dec. 9

History

Wine & Lecture: Historic Sacred Architecture Unveiled with Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves – Dec. 14

More Local News

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Community News

Lady Islander Hoopsters Win League Opener, Set Tone for Season

Sports

Charitable Pedal Beach Tours Shares Coronado History with an Entertaining Ride Around Town

Business

Coronado Councilmember John Duncan Announces Run for Mayor 2024

Letters to the Editor

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Bonita Vista 69-66

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Forrest Perkins

Security Guard Forrest Perkins Will Say Goodbye to Coronado High After...