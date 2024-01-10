GEM Award Nominations Closing Next Week

With a mere week remaining until the closure of nominations, seize this opportunity to contribute to the celebration of the town’s rich historical tapestry and the stalwart individuals committed to its preservation.

In light of the forthcoming deadline, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) wishes to draw the community’s attention to the imminent closure of the nomination period for the esteemed Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Award. Marking its 10th anniversary, the GEM Award acknowledges individuals demonstrating exceptional dedication to the preservation of Coronado’s architectural heritage.

The GEM Award emphasizes the conscientious efforts of local homeowners and business proprietors who prioritize the restoration of historic structures. This commitment ensures the perpetuity of the town’s heritage.

Nominations for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award will close on Friday, January 19, 2023. Community members to nominate unsung preservationists and neighbors who completed a restoration project last year.

The GEM Community Committee, tasked with the meticulous evaluation of nominated properties, anticipates revealing this year’s finalists in a series of forthcoming articles. These narratives will provide an insightful exploration of the commendable preservation initiatives undertaken by select individuals within the community.

You can submit your nominations for the 2023 GEM Award at www.coronadohistory.org or by emailing [email protected].

