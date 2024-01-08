Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon (12/30-1/5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 8th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

12/30/2023: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

12/30/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 8th Street

85 year old female

12/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old male

1/1/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 500 block of Kettner Boulevard

18 year old male

1/1/2024: Burglary and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 500 block of Kettner Boulevard

18 year old female

1/1/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue

46 year old male

1/2/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Mullinix Drive

35 year old male

1/3/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

48 year old male





