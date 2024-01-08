Monday, January 8, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon (12/30-1/5)

Less than 1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 8th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

12/30/2023: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old male

12/30/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 8th Street
85 year old female

12/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
23 year old male

1/1/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 500 block of Kettner Boulevard
18 year old male

1/1/2024: Burglary and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 500 block of Kettner Boulevard
18 year old female

1/1/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue
46 year old male

1/2/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Mullinix Drive
35 year old male

1/3/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
48 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Bonita Vista 69-66

City of Coronado

Enforcement of Organic Waste Collection Begins in 2024

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Falls to Point Loma 64-61 in Final Seconds

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Ralph J. Mitchell

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Education

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Clairemont 11-4

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats and Attempt to Evade Police (12/2-12/8)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Carlsbad After Six Overtime Periods

Movie Reviews

Disney’s “Wish:” An Animation Experiment

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents & Concealed Dagger (11/25-12/1)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Shut Out Steele Canyon 21-0 in Home Opener

More Local News

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Bonita Vista 69-66

Sports

Enforcement of Organic Waste Collection Begins in 2024

City of Coronado

Islander Boys Basketball Falls to Point Loma 64-61 in Final Seconds

Sports

Avenue of Heroes: Ralph J. Mitchell

Military

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Bonita Vista 69-66