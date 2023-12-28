Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Lunar

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ynez Place and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue and 9th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and B Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

12/17/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullins Drive

58 year old male

12/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

32 year old male

12/19/2023: Speeding, Excessive Exhaust System Noise, and Lack of Vehicle Registration – Infraction on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

12/20/2023: Burglary, Malicious Mischief, and Parole – Felony on 200 block of Landis Avenue

22 year old male

12/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 3rd Street and B Avenue

18 year old male

12/20/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

12/21/2023: Burglary and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 300 block of Moss Street

20 year old male

12/21/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue

44 year old male

12/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

27 year old male

12/22/2023: Battery Causing Injury and Assault – Felony on NASNI

32 year old male





