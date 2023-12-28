Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Lunar
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ynez Place and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue and 9th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on A Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and B Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Arrests:
12/17/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullins Drive
58 year old male
12/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
32 year old male
12/19/2023: Speeding, Excessive Exhaust System Noise, and Lack of Vehicle Registration – Infraction on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
12/20/2023: Burglary, Malicious Mischief, and Parole – Felony on 200 block of Landis Avenue
22 year old male
12/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 3rd Street and B Avenue
18 year old male
12/20/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
12/21/2023: Burglary and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 300 block of Moss Street
20 year old male
12/21/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue
44 year old male
12/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street
27 year old male
12/22/2023: Battery Causing Injury and Assault – Felony on NASNI
32 year old male