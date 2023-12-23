GEM Award Nominations

Saturday, December 23, 2023
The Coronado Historical Association is celebrating a decade of honoring those who “Go the Extra Mile” in preserving Coronado’s historic buildings and accepting nominations for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award. Each year, the GEM Community Committee meticulously considers the historic homes and properties nominated by CHA membership. 

For the GEM Award, finalists must have successfully completed a restoration or renovation project that stays true to the historic character of the home. These projects must be finished by December 31, 2023, a testament to our community’s commitment to preserving our architectural treasures.

The GEM Committee of community members meticulously researches the history of each home and learns about restoration efforts before making their selections. This dedicated group ensures that every finalist truly exemplifies the spirit of the GEM Award, recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in preserving Coronado’s unique heritage.

We’re thrilled to announce that the CHA’s GEM Committee will be unveiling this year’s finalists in a series of articles in the new year. These stories will provide insight into the remarkable preservation efforts undertaken by these individuals. Stay tuned as we introduce the finalists and their incredible journeys. This year’s GEM Award Ceremony will be a moment when we gather to honor the winner, someone who has not only preserved a historic building but also our shared history.

We encourage you to participate in this exciting journey. If you haven’t already, there’s still time to submit your nominations for the GEM Award, but remember, the deadline is fast approaching.

To submit your nomination and learn more about the GEM Award, please visit www.coronadohistory.org. For any questions or inquiries, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

CHA is honored to celebrate the preservation champions in our community and make the 10th-anniversary GEM Award a truly unforgettable milestone. Together, we ensure that Coronado’s architectural gems shine brightly for generations to come.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

