Don’t Miss Out: Nominations Open for the 10th Anniversary GEM Award

If you know of a local home or business owner who has taken extraordinary measures to protect a historic building, please submit your nomination. Restoration projects must be completed by December 31, 2023, for consideration for the 2023 award.

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is celebrating a decade of honoring those who “Go the Extra Mile” in preserving Coronado’s historic buildings, and nominations are now open for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award.

Since 2013, the GEM Award has spotlighted individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to preserving our architectural treasures. Their unwavering commitment to restoring, rather than replacing, historic buildings has ensured that Coronado’s architectural gems stand proudly, ready to tell their stories for generations to come.

This year, as we mark the 10th anniversary of the GEM Award, we invite you to join us in celebrating the preservation champions in our community. If you know a local home or business owner who has undertaken an extraordinary project to protect a historic building, we encourage you to submit your nomination.

Please note that the projects nominated for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award must be completed by December 31, 2023. This deadline ensures that we honor those who have made a lasting impact on our town’s heritage during this special milestone year.

Nominations are open, and we want to hear your stories of preservation dedication. Share the tales of unsung heroes who have truly “Gone the Extra Mile” to preserve Coronado’s architectural treasures. The 10th anniversary GEM Award is an opportunity to recognize their outstanding contributions and inspire others to follow their example.

To submit your nomination and learn more about the GEM Award, please visit www.coronadohistory.org. If you have any questions or require further assistance, feel free to contact us at [email protected].

Let’s celebrate a decade of preservation excellence and make this 10th-anniversary GEM Award the most memorable one yet. Together, we can ensure that our town’s architectural gems continue to shine brightly for generations to come.



