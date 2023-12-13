Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Beats Granite Hills Eagles 2-1

2 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Final Score vs Granite Hills

The Coronado Islander girls varsity soccer team took on the Granite Hills Eagles in their first game of a three day tournament. Due to the game being part of a tournament, the halves were only 35 minutes, unlike the usual 40 minutes.

There was great competition and both sides were aggressive throughout the game. There was a lot of grabbing of jerseys and shoving, but nothing either side couldn’t handle. There was one yellow card given out to a Granite Hills player.

To add onto that, with how much back and forth there was it was hard for either team to get much space to shoot. Nonetheless, with 18 minutes left in the first half Maren Hawley put the Islanders on the board first with a powerful shot past the goalie and into the net allowing the Islanders to celebrate for a moment, then get back on track.

Maren Hawley

As the Islanders kept pressure upfront offensively, the defense was working hard. They allowed opportunities to rise for the Islanders to get the offensive pushes by clearing the ball well and causing turnovers.

Lindsey Balsley did a great job clearing the ball whenever it got close to the box. She was able to get in the way and defend well before Granite Hills could line up a shot.

Lindsey Balsley

Additionally, Giana Quijano was doing a phenomenal job at stealing the ball and keeping control. Once she had control, she was able to dish the ball off to her teammate and allow them to get a chance at a fast break to the sideline. That tradeoff usually pushed Granite Hills back, forcing them to reset.

Giana Quijano

The Islanders were up 1-0 when tragedy struck for Granite Hills – they scored an own goal. With a mistake from the goalie, not being able to control a pass back, the ball went under her foot and into the back of the net giving the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

As the end of the game was nearing, Granite Hills took their chance from a free kick, and from about 35 yards out they were able to sneak one by the Islanders’ goalie.

With only about 4 minutes left in the game, the Eagles were not able to score again.

The scoreboard glowed with the final score of 2-1, leaving the Islanders victorious.

Upcoming Games:

Tournament Game (December 13th) – vs. Patrick Henry at 6pm (away)
Tournament Game (December 14th) – vs. Bonita Vista at 6pm (away)
Regular Season (December 19th) – vs. Eastlake at 6pm (HOME)



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Carlsbad After Six Overtime Periods

Sports

Winter Training for Islander Track & Field Underway

Sports

Basketball: Lady Islanders Maintain Grit, Run Into Buzz Saws

Community News

New Time Slot for Zumba Gold at the Spreckels Center in 2024

Sports

Coronado Boys Varsity Soccer Ties Calexico 1-1

Community News

The Inaugural Coronado Mistletoe Mile – Dec. 17

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Senior Night OT Win 10-9 Over La Jolla

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night 14-6 Against Patrick Henry

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Lose by One with 30 Seconds on the Clock

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Suffers Blowout by La Costa Canyon, 17-4

Education

Intense CHS Faculty Basketball Game Ends With Team Castillo Victory, 22-15

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Close Loss in Overtime to Marin Catholic, 14-13

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating a Century of Heritage: A Heartfelt Thanks to Attendees and...