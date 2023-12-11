Monday, December 11, 2023
Community News

PAWS of Coronado Open House – Dec. 16

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronado

PAWS of Coronado kicks off a celebration of two decades of dedication to animal welfare with an Open House on December 16, 2023.

PAWS of Coronado, a non-profit organization committed to the welfare of animals, proudly celebrates two decades of helping animals in need. They extend a warm welcome to the community, supporters, and fellow animal enthusiasts to partake in this milestone.

Coronado Animal Care Facility operated by PAWS of Coronado at 1395 First Street

The event will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Coronado Animal Care Facility at 1395 First Street in Coronado.

The open house offers a chance to meet adoptable animals, connect with the dedicated individuals working behind the scenes, and witness the impact of your donations. It’s also an opportunity to explore more about PAWS’ mission, services, or ways to actively participate and make a difference.

 



PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

