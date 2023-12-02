Saturday, December 2, 2023
Last Call for Tickets: Join the Celebration Before It’s Too Late! – 100th Birthday Block Party Dec. 9

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
The Laundry Truck sits ready for a parade. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

The excitement is building, the stage is set, and the Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to host the 100th Birthday Block Party on Park Place in honor of the beloved Model T Laundry Truck on Saturday, December 9 from 4 to 6 pm. As the anticipation reaches its peak, we have an urgent announcement: tickets are almost sold out, and this is your last chance to secure your spot at this historic celebration!

The demand for tickets has been overwhelming, a testament to the community’s enthusiasm for preserving Coronado’s rich history. If you haven’t already purchased your tickets, now is the time to act. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event, where history comes to life, and memories are made.

The available ticket options are:

Child Ticket ($10): Ideal for the younger generation, offering a unique historical experience (must be purchased with an Adult Ticket).

Adult Ticket ($20): Perfect for individuals seeking a day filled with historical insights, entertainment, and community spirit.

This is your final call to join the festivities and contribute to the preservation of the iconic Model T Laundry Truck. Your ticket not only grants you access to an unforgettable celebration but also plays a vital role in ensuring the truck’s legacy continues to thrive.

Visit www.coronadohistory.org or the Coronado Historical Association on Orange Avenue now to secure your tickets before they are gone. Act fast, as this is your last chance to be a part of history, celebrate with the community, and pay homage to a local treasure.

The 100th Birthday Block Party on Park Place awaits, and we want you to be there for this historic moment. Don’t miss out—purchase your tickets now and mark your calendar for a day of joy, community spirit, and a heartfelt tribute to the Laundry Truck! See you at the celebration!



