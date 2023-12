Directed by Desha Crownover

We are pleased to announce A Holiday Cabaret, a Seasonal Sing-a-Long! In what has become a holiday tradition at Coronado Playhouse, we bring together some our our CPH alums and present a feel-good must-see, just in time for the holidays.

December 15-17, 2023

Fri-Sat @ 7pm, Sun Matinee @ 2pm