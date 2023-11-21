Tuesday, November 21, 2023
City of CoronadoSports

New Youth Programs at Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Get ready for a double dose of fun with Recreation’s new Youth Volleyball & Little Dribblers Basketball classes. The Youth Volleyball classes offer a fantastic chance to learn the fundamentals in a non-competitive and enjoyable setting. The classes are for budding volleyball players in third to eighth grades. No experience is needed.

For younger athletes ages three to five years, the Little Dribblers Basketball program focuses on age-appropriate basketball skills. Participants will catch, pass, dribble, and shoot hoops, regardless of motor skill levels. The classes begin December 4 and continue for five weeks. Register now and don’t miss the chance to kick off the new year with active and engaging youth programs.

Call (619) 522-7342 or register online at Coronado.ca.us/CivicRec.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

No Room for Bipartisan Divide in Tijuana Sewage Crisis, Activists Say

Sports

Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Sports

Coronado Wins Southern California All League Championship in Lawn Bowling

Sports

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

City of Coronado

A Round of Golf Will Cost 14% More Starting in January, but Residents Will Have Early Access to Tee Times

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Weekly Mah Jongg, Play on Wednesday Afternoons

Community News

’70s Trivia and Pizza Night the Spreckels Center – Nov. 1

Community News

Coronado’s Annual Halloween Happening at Spreckels Park – Oct. 27

Community News

Ukulele for Beginners – Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 27

Community News

Sharp Presents “The Sacred Art of Grieving” – Rescheduled for Oct. 26

Community News

A View of Death Valley – Oct. 18

More Local News

La Avenida (Rooms & Dining): A Gift From CH Projects Waiting to be Unwrapped

Business

League of Wives Memorial Project Targets #GivingTuesday to Reach Funding Goal

History

No Room for Bipartisan Divide in Tijuana Sewage Crisis, Activists Say

City of Coronado

Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Sports

Emerald Award Winner Brendan Hall on CIFF, “Out There”, & The Moon

Entertainment

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Update: D and F List Shrinking; 90% of 2023 Grads...