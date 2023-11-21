New Youth Programs at Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

Get ready for a double dose of fun with Recreation’s new Youth Volleyball & Little Dribblers Basketball classes. The Youth Volleyball classes offer a fantastic chance to learn the fundamentals in a non-competitive and enjoyable setting. The classes are for budding volleyball players in third to eighth grades. No experience is needed.
For younger athletes ages three to five years, the Little Dribblers Basketball program focuses on age-appropriate basketball skills. Participants will catch, pass, dribble, and shoot hoops, regardless of motor skill levels. The classes begin December 4 and continue for five weeks. Register now and don’t miss the chance to kick off the new year with active and engaging youth programs.
Call (619) 522-7342 or register online at Coronado.ca.us/CivicRec.