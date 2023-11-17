Guided Group Meditation Class – November 30th, 2023

With the hustle and bustle of the season, we can lose track of time for ourselves. Experiencing the therapeutic benefits of meditation can offer important stress reducing time for selfcare. Thursday, November 30 from 4:00-4:45 the John D. Spreckels Center will have a Guided Group Meditation class open to adults aged eighteen or older.

Meditation Instructor Rebecca will guide students in learning to use their breath and mental focus as they learn how to develop their own practice. Rebecca will review content from the book, Bliss Brain to share how meditation can help students experience happiness and joy.

The class is free though registration is requested by November . Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, in person at 1019 Seventh Street or by calling (619) 522-7343.





