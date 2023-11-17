Friday, November 17, 2023
Community News

Guided Group Meditation Class – November 30th, 2023

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

With the hustle and bustle of the season, we can lose track of time for ourselves. Experiencing the therapeutic benefits of meditation can offer important stress reducing time for selfcare. Thursday, November 30 from 4:00-4:45 the John D. Spreckels Center will have a Guided Group Meditation class open to adults aged eighteen or older.

Meditation Instructor Rebecca will guide students in learning to use their breath and mental focus as they learn how to develop their own practice. Rebecca will review content from the book, Bliss Brain to share how meditation can help students experience happiness and joy.

The class is free though registration is requested by November . Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, in person at 1019 Seventh Street or by calling (619) 522-7343.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Avenue of Heroes: James Philip Buriak

Community

Step Back in Time at Coronado Historical Association’s 100th Birthday Block Party!

Community News

Invasive Seaweed Discovered in Coronado Cays Area of San Diego Bay

Community News

Petition to Ban Single-use Plastic in Coronado

Community News

Gingerbread House Decorating – Dec. 1

Business

California Transit Association Elects New Chair, San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

’70s Trivia and Pizza Night the Spreckels Center – Nov. 1

Community News

Coronado’s Annual Halloween Happening at Spreckels Park – Oct. 27

Community News

Ukulele for Beginners – Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 27

Community News

Sharp Presents “The Sacred Art of Grieving” – Rescheduled for Oct. 26

Community News

A View of Death Valley – Oct. 18

Community News

Trails, Ales, and the Water Conservation Garden – Oct. 17

More Local News

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police by Swimming from Beached Sailboat

Crime

Invasive Seaweed Discovered in Coronado Cays Area of San Diego Bay

Community News

Avenue of Heroes: Robert A. Breglio, Jr.

Military

A Dazzling Celebration Encompasses Coronado’s 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Spectacle

Community News

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards