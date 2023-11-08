Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Bridge and Bay Garden Club: Edible Landscaping – Nov. 27

The Bridge and Bay Garden Club invites you to join them for their next monthly meeting on Nov. 27.

There will be small bites and coffee, as well as raffles.

A brief meeting will be followed by the Edible Landscaping Program. In this informative and hopefully entertaining class on edible landscapes, local botanist, gardening consultant, and author, Chuck McClung will show you how to integrate edible plants (fruit trees, salad greens, veggies and herbs) into your landscape. He will cover how to use edible plants to create edible hedges, edible border plants, edible flowers, and much more. He will also discuss how to grow and harvest tomatoes all year long.

November 27, 2023
9 to 11 am
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library



