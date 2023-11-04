Islander Girls Golf: 2023 CIF San Diego Sectionals

This past week, the Islander Girls Varsity Golf Team competed in the 2023 CIF San Diego Sectional Championship Tournament which was held over the course of two days at two separate golf courses.

10/30 at Steele Canyon

The field for the first day of the CIF Tournament consisted of 115 individuals and 11 teams. Steele Canyon’s nine-hole Ranch course was notably hilly, and shuttles transported the players from one hole to the next in an effort to conserve time. The second nine, the Vineyard course, was flatter, but more treacherous with environmental hazards lining the fairways.

The team battled the morning chill and put on a decent showing. Senior Bella Villarin had a round of 78 (7-over par), carding no birdies for the 18 holes. Fellow senior Ines Izuzquiza shot a 79 (8-over). Sophomore Elleaire Lyons scored a 93 (22-over), senior Emily Scheurer a 98 (27-over), sophomore Dhara Jost a 109 (38-over), and freshman Andi Socconini a 134 (63-over).

After the first round, Coronado was ranked 8th out of the 11 teams and fourth in Division 2, qualifying for the second day of CIF.

11/2 at Torrey Pines North Course

Torrey Pines North Course is infamous for its thick rough and for hosting the Professional Golf Association’s annual Farmers Insurance Open in January. It was an honor to play the course, not only because of its prestige, but also because of its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Izuzquiza was in the red, firing a solid round of one under par 71. Her performance catapulted her near the top of the leaderboard, tying for 6th and placing 3rd in individual standings.

Villarin didn’t fare well, carding a score of 83 (11-over). She’d end up tying for 27th, missing the cut to Regionals by five strokes. Lyons showed great improvement from the first day, shooting 87 (15-over) and tying for 55th.

Scheurer carded a 97 (25-over) and sophomore Kylie Peterson stepped up to card a 137 (65-over).

The top two teams and 12 individuals qualified to move on. Unfortunately, Coronado’s team score of 217-over for the two-day tournament wasn’t enough to place, but it was a great showing for those who played in CIF for the first time. Izuzquiza will travel to Los Serranos Country Club on Thursday, November 9 to compete in the CIF Regionals Tournament and attempt to qualify for the CIF State Championship at Poppy Hills.

Find CIF San Diego Sectional Tournament results here.





