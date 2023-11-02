Local Author Phyllis T. Morgan Book Signing – Nov. 5

Coronado author Phyllis T. Morgan will debut her new book “Skillful Futures” at a book signing and meet & greet at Bay Books on Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 2 pm.

Stop by and get a signed copy of Phyllis’ book which will be on sale at Bay Books.

Meet the author and chat about her ideas surrounding the paradigm shift from schools

to at-home skills development.

Bay Books is located at 1007 Orange Ave, Coronado.

About the author:

Phyllis T. Morgan has spent the last 25 years as an innovative leader in her roles as teacher and principal in Oceanside, CA schools. She has long been recognized by fellow educators as a visionary. Long before trends and technology entered the educational space, Phyllis incorporated support programs that are widely used today in education. Her passion to prepare children for a future that many do not see ahead is evident throughout her new book, “Skillful Futures.” Her focus now, as a retired educator and mother of adult children with their own kids, is to get parents and grandparents more involved in teaching life skills at home. As Phyllis says, “Skills pay bills” and her book lays out the plan to get today’s children ready for their futures.





