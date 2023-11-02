Thursday, November 2, 2023
People

Local Author Phyllis T. Morgan Book Signing – Nov. 5

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado author Phyllis T. Morgan will debut her new book “Skillful Futures” at a book signing and meet & greet at Bay Books on Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 2 pm.

Stop by and get a signed copy of Phyllis’ book which will be on sale at Bay Books.
Meet the author and chat about her ideas surrounding the paradigm shift from schools
to at-home skills development.

Bay Books is located at 1007 Orange Ave, Coronado.

About the author:
Phyllis T. Morgan has spent the last 25 years as an innovative leader in her roles as teacher and principal in Oceanside, CA schools. She has long been recognized by fellow educators as a visionary. Long before trends and technology entered the educational space, Phyllis incorporated support programs that are widely used today in education. Her passion to prepare children for a future that many do not see ahead is evident throughout her new book, “Skillful Futures.” Her focus now, as a retired educator and mother of adult children with their own kids, is to get parents and grandparents more involved in teaching life skills at home. As Phyllis says, “Skills pay bills” and her book lays out the plan to get today’s children ready for their futures.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Coronado Ukulele Club Spreads Joy With “More Music, More Love”

People

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level (2023 Costumes Revealed)

People

Save Your Soles – Coronado Teen Collects Used Shoes for Third Year, Hopes to Surpass 700

People

Local Author Stu Stall’s Book Launch & Discussion – Nov. 6

People

CJWC Halloween Window Painting Puts Creative Kids in Charge of Decorations

Entertainment

Social Bytes: Emma Andersen and Henry Bitzer Go Viral with “Cleopatra” by The Lumineers

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Prep for Dec. 1 Parade & Festivities

People

Local Author Stu Stall’s Book Launch & Discussion – Nov. 6

Community News

Large Torrey Pine Branch Falls on Library Lawn, Taking Down Parts of Nearby Trees

People

CJWC Halloween Window Painting Puts Creative Kids in Charge of Decorations

Uncategorized

Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Returns – Dec. 16

Community News

Trick or Treat at the Library – Oct. 31

More Local News

Coronado Ukulele Club Spreads Joy With “More Music, More Love”

Entertainment

Islander Football Falls to Patrick Henry on Senior Night 30-14

Sports

Sensors Measuring Sewage Smell are Coming to South Bay

Community News

Coronado Businesses Embrace the Halloween Spirit with Costumes and Candy

Business

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level (2023 Costumes Revealed)

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Ukulele Club Spreads Joy With “More Music, More Love”