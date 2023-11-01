Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Islander Football Falls to Patrick Henry on Senior Night 30-14

2 min.
Bella Villarin
On Friday, October 27, the Islander community and fans were “pinked out” in celebration of breast cancer awareness. The U.S. Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” parachuted down onto Niedermeyer Field to deliver the game ball and were honorary members of the coin toss. 

Islander Captains Luca Salata, Jesse Saflar, Jack Delcore, and Graham Bower with the Navy Leap Frog parachute team at the ceremonial coin toss.

Senior football players Kaden Brown, Jordan Lewis, Jack Delcore, Josiah Kemp, Graham Bower, Sam Dulin, Emilia Alpert, Lindsey Balsley, Lance Mckenzie, Myles Russ, Jesse Saflar, and Luca Salata were all honored in the pregame ceremony. 

The game began in high spirits as the ball was kicked off to Coronado. However, Patrick Henry scored the first touchdown of the game with 9:26 left in the first quarter. They made the field goal to go 7-0.

The Islander offensive line prepares for a play.
Quarterback RJ Sanchez looks for an opening.

The Islander offense struggled to find its footing as Patrick Henry put two more touchdowns on the scoreboard. 

Islander defense stops a Patrick Henry run.

Finally, junior quarterback RJ Sanchez connected with senior Jack Delcore to score the first Islander touchdown of the night. Junior Landon Sutherland kicked the field goal successfully, ending the first quarter 21-7 Islander down. 

Quarterback RJ Sanchez connects with senior Jack Delcore for the first Islander touchdown of the night.
Senior Jack Delcore and junior Landon Sutherland celebrate an Islander touchdown.

During the second quarter, neither team scored, entering halftime at 21-7.

Quarterback RJ Sanchez passes to senior Graham Bower.

During halftime, the Islander Sideline Cheer Team seniors were recognized. 

The Islanders didn’t have much luck in the third quarter, but they held off Patrick Henry advances to keep it 21-7 after the third. 

The Islander defense managed to hold off Patrick Henry during the third quarter.
Fourth quarter

With five minutes left to play in the fourth, Patrick Henry scored a rushing touchdown and missed the field goal, making it 27-7. 

Despite the odds, the Islanders fought to narrow the gap. Senior Graham Bower scored the Islander’s second and final touchdown of the night while Sutherland kicked the field goal, making it 27-14. 

Senior Graham Bower runs the ball to the Islander end zone.
Junior Landon Sutherland punts the ball.

Unfortunately, the Islander defense was unable to stop Patrick Henry from scoring a 3-point field goal, ending the game at 30-14. 

Although this wasn’t the way the team wanted to end the regular season, it’s important to note that Patrick Henry is a Division 2 school while Coronado is in Division 3, which put the Islanders at a significant disadvantage.

The Islanders will face off against Bonita Vista this Friday, November 3rd, in the first round of CIF Playoffs at Bonita Vista. 

 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

