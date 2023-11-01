Islander Football Falls to Patrick Henry on Senior Night 30-14

On Friday, October 27, the Islander community and fans were “pinked out” in celebration of breast cancer awareness. The U.S. Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” parachuted down onto Niedermeyer Field to deliver the game ball and were honorary members of the coin toss.

Senior football players Kaden Brown, Jordan Lewis, Jack Delcore, Josiah Kemp, Graham Bower, Sam Dulin, Emilia Alpert, Lindsey Balsley, Lance Mckenzie, Myles Russ, Jesse Saflar, and Luca Salata were all honored in the pregame ceremony.

The game began in high spirits as the ball was kicked off to Coronado. However, Patrick Henry scored the first touchdown of the game with 9:26 left in the first quarter. They made the field goal to go 7-0.

The Islander offense struggled to find its footing as Patrick Henry put two more touchdowns on the scoreboard.

Finally, junior quarterback RJ Sanchez connected with senior Jack Delcore to score the first Islander touchdown of the night. Junior Landon Sutherland kicked the field goal successfully, ending the first quarter 21-7 Islander down.

During the second quarter, neither team scored, entering halftime at 21-7.

During halftime, the Islander Sideline Cheer Team seniors were recognized.

The Islanders didn’t have much luck in the third quarter, but they held off Patrick Henry advances to keep it 21-7 after the third.

With five minutes left to play in the fourth, Patrick Henry scored a rushing touchdown and missed the field goal, making it 27-7.

Despite the odds, the Islanders fought to narrow the gap. Senior Graham Bower scored the Islander’s second and final touchdown of the night while Sutherland kicked the field goal, making it 27-14.

Unfortunately, the Islander defense was unable to stop Patrick Henry from scoring a 3-point field goal, ending the game at 30-14.

Although this wasn’t the way the team wanted to end the regular season, it’s important to note that Patrick Henry is a Division 2 school while Coronado is in Division 3, which put the Islanders at a significant disadvantage.

The Islanders will face off against Bonita Vista this Friday, November 3rd, in the first round of CIF Playoffs at Bonita Vista.





