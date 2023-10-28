Saturday, October 28, 2023
CoSA Fall Musical “Little Women” is a Delight

Islander friends and families gathered on Friday evening for opening night of Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) fall musical “Little Women.” The CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama conservatory has been tirelessly preparing for their fall musical which transforms a classic piece of literature into a touching musical. CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama Chair Barbara Wolf directed the show.

In the opening scene, the audience is welcomed by Jo March (played by senior Evi Anderson) with Professor Bhaer (played by Curren Aldrich) singing about Jo’s fantastical writing. The set design was created by the CoSA Technical Theater conservatory. Props and pieces on the stage were constantly altered to create new scenery in nearly every musical number: the March house, the New York boarding house, and the famed attic.

“Little Women’s” musical numbers explore womanhood, discovery, and family. Senior Emeli Armenta says, “My favorite part about playing Beth is probably the song I sing with Evi [Anderson], who plays Jo, because it’s a very sweet song. I also like playing her because she dies and it’s a really sweet moment because it shows the love between the family and I really enjoy that.”

Anderson says her favorite part about playing Jo March is showing the characters’ “sisterly bond.”

Senior actors in the show are reflecting on their last time participating in a fall musical for CoSA. Andersons says, “It feels like a cumulation of all the hard work that I’ve put in for the last few years and I’m excited to work with everyone.”

Armenta adds, “It’s my last first show and it’s touching. But I want to make a big impact on the current sophomores and freshman who are in the show so I’m trying to bond with them, as well as with the Tech people. I want to leave a good impression on them so they can enjoy it.”

CoSA’s “Little Women” was a light-hearted and delightful way to spend the evening. The Coronado community is invited to show their support for the student actors that have worked so hard to put on their best performance – which clearly shows.

There are additional evening shows on October 28, and November 3 and 4 at 7pm. One matinee performance will take place on Sunday, October 29 at 2pm.

For tickets, visit the CoSA Website or purchase at the door of the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue.

