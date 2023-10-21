Saturday, October 21, 2023
Community NewsEducation

Fall CoSA Events: Scary, Musical, Creepy, Always Entertaining

1 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

The fall months are busy for Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) students. The different conservatories are showcasing their work, and there truly is something for everyone.

For those looking for a good scare, you’re in luck because the annual CoSA haunted house is back for 2023. All the CoSA conservatories are collaborating yet again to create this event for the public. CoSA’s Technical Theatre Production and Design conservatory takes a leading role each year in helping produce this event and started to prepare at the beginning of the month.

This year’s haunted house is “school” themed with different rooms decorated to look like school scenes, e.g. spooky cafeterias and a prom gone-wrong. The haunted house will take place in the Black Box Theatre at the Coronado Performing Arts Center (at Coronado High School (CHS), 650 D Ave) on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31, both at 6 pm. 

Why should you attend the haunted house?

“…because it brings the community together, raises money for CoSA, and is a really fun time! Attendees can expect to get really scared and walk away with a smile on their face from the great, terrifying experience,” says CoSA’s Student Council Secretary Isabella Pruter.

Tickets will be $10 for adults/seniors/military and $5 for CHS students/staff. Additionally, there will be a $2 discount for CHS students with an ASB card. Tickets can be purchased on the Coronado School of the Arts website or at the door.

For those not wanting a frightening scare, locals can support CoSA’s Instrumental Music conservatory at their annual Fall Recital. This year the recital will take place on Tuesday, November 14 at 6 pm in the Black Box Theatre at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Prices for this event are the same as the Haunted House ($10 and $5). Tickets can be purchased on the Coronado School of the Arts website or at the door.

More options include the CoSA DigArts Horror Nights “Monster Madness”

CoSA Gets Creepy at Horror Nights; Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes “Monster Madness” – Oct. 25 & 26

and the CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama’s fall musical “Little Women”

“Little Women” Go Big on the Stage; CoSA’s Fall Musical Explores Adventure, Love, and Ambition – Oct. 27-Nov. 4

All of the CoSA conservatories work incredibly hard in perfecting their individual crafts. By joining them at their signature events, community members are certain to have a good time appreciating the arts and showing their support for the talented students.

CoSA Tickets



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Musical Tribute Event for Justin Meek Memorial Scholarship – Nov. 19

Community News

Sacred Heart Parish School – 17th Annual Golf Tournament – Oct. 27

Community News

CIFF Classic Film “The Day of the Jackal” – Oct. 25

Community News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Exploring Coronado’s Hidden Treasures: The Open Collections Workshop at the Coronado Historical Association

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“A Haunting in Venice” – A Thrilling Precursor to Halloween Time

Education

Coronado High Club Rush Boasts New and Returning Student Groups

Education

High School Students Share Opinions on SoCal Environmental Crisis

People

Islander In-Style: Back to School Trends for Teens

People

Student Garden “Spruce Up” – Planting & Painting, Weeding & Composting

Education

Emerald Keepers Club Summer Update – New Officers, Garden Crops, and a Community Spruce-Up Event Aug. 19

More Local News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

Community News

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

Business

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Golf: 2023 City Conference Championship Tournament