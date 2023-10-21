Fall CoSA Events: Scary, Musical, Creepy, Always Entertaining

The fall months are busy for Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) students. The different conservatories are showcasing their work, and there truly is something for everyone.
For those looking for a good scare, you’re in luck because the annual CoSA haunted house is back for 2023. All the CoSA conservatories are collaborating yet again to create this event for the public. CoSA’s Technical Theatre Production and Design conservatory takes a leading role each year in helping produce this event and started to prepare at the beginning of the month.
This year’s haunted house is “school” themed with different rooms decorated to look like school scenes, e.g. spooky cafeterias and a prom gone-wrong. The haunted house will take place in the Black Box Theatre at the Coronado Performing Arts Center (at Coronado High School (CHS), 650 D Ave) on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31, both at 6 pm.
Why should you attend the haunted house?
“…because it brings the community together, raises money for CoSA, and is a really fun time! Attendees can expect to get really scared and walk away with a smile on their face from the great, terrifying experience,” says CoSA’s Student Council Secretary Isabella Pruter.
Tickets will be $10 for adults/seniors/military and $5 for CHS students/staff. Additionally, there will be a $2 discount for CHS students with an ASB card. Tickets can be purchased on the Coronado School of the Arts website or at the door.
For those not wanting a frightening scare, locals can support CoSA’s Instrumental Music conservatory at their annual Fall Recital. This year the recital will take place on Tuesday, November 14 at 6 pm in the Black Box Theatre at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
Prices for this event are the same as the Haunted House ($10 and $5). Tickets can be purchased on the Coronado School of the Arts website or at the door.
More options include the CoSA DigArts Horror Nights “Monster Madness”
CoSA Gets Creepy at Horror Nights; Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes “Monster Madness” – Oct. 25 & 26
and the CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama’s fall musical “Little Women”
“Little Women” Go Big on the Stage; CoSA’s Fall Musical Explores Adventure, Love, and Ambition – Oct. 27-Nov. 4
All of the CoSA conservatories work incredibly hard in perfecting their individual crafts. By joining them at their signature events, community members are certain to have a good time appreciating the arts and showing their support for the talented students.