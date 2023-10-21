Fall CoSA Events: Scary, Musical, Creepy, Always Entertaining

The fall months are busy for Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) students. The different conservatories are showcasing their work, and there truly is something for everyone.

For those looking for a good scare, you’re in luck because the annual CoSA haunted house is back for 2023. All the CoSA conservatories are collaborating yet again to create this event for the public. CoSA’s Technical Theatre Production and Design conservatory takes a leading role each year in helping produce this event and started to prepare at the beginning of the month.

This year’s haunted house is “school” themed with different rooms decorated to look like school scenes, e.g. spooky cafeterias and a prom gone-wrong. The haunted house will take place in the Black Box Theatre at the Coronado Performing Arts Center (at Coronado High School (CHS), 650 D Ave) on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31, both at 6 pm.

Why should you attend the haunted house?

"…because it brings the community together, raises money for CoSA, and is a really fun time! Attendees can expect to get really scared and walk away with a smile on their face from the great, terrifying experience," says CoSA's Student Council Secretary Isabella Pruter.






