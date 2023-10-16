CoSA Gets Creepy at Horror Nights; Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes “Monster Madness” – Oct. 25 & 26

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory is set to scare all who dare to attend this year’s “Horror Nights” on Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26. The screenings take place both dates at 6pm at Coronado High School located at 650 D Avenue. This year’s theme, “Monster Madness,” features fright-filled student animations, films, game designs, and graphic designs based on classic horror and monsters. The screenings will be shown on a jumbo screen in the outdoor quad; guests are encouraged to bring their own blanket and chairs.

“The students had fun creating horror projects under the constraints of this theme,” said Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Chair. “They did some research on classic monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. They’ve found some creative ways of interpreting these themes and monsters into portraits, films, animations and games.”

Horror Night is a much-loved CoSA tradition, now in its 14th year. The entire Digital Arts Conservatory collaborates on the project: the Graphic Design students create stunning horror headshots of each student; the DigArts animation students create shorts; the Filmmaking students create short horror films and Game Design students present a game and maquettes of their creatures.

This event is recommended for middle school age or above. Concessions will also be sold.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, seniors and military. They are on sale now online at this link or at www.cosasandiego.com or can be purchased 30 minutes prior to each performance. This event sells out quickly.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





