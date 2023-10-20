Exploring Coronado’s Hidden Treasures: The Open Collections Workshop at the Coronado Historical Association

Coronado, known for its stunning beaches and rich history, is a treasure trove of stories waiting to be uncovered. And now, residents have a unique opportunity to delve deeper into our local history with the Open Collections Workshop at the Coronado Historical Association (CHA). From October through December 2023, CHA is opening its doors to the public, inviting everyone to explore the fascinating world of collections management and preservation.

The Open Collections Workshop is a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes operations of a museum, where history comes to life in a tangible way. Coronado’s rich heritage is carefully preserved within the walls of CHA, and during this workshop, you can witness the meticulous work that goes into safeguarding our community’s historical artifacts.

CHA has transformed its galleries into a working collections space where visitors can observe specially trained volunteers, all of whom are proud Coronado residents, as they perform essential tasks. From capturing documentary photographs that immortalize each artifact’s unique details to meticulously housing these treasures in archival boxes, every step of the preservation process will be on display. Additionally, you can witness the cataloging of these invaluable items in CHA’s comprehensive database, ensuring their accessibility for generations to come.

The Open Collections Workshop is not just an opportunity to see objects from the past; it’s a chance to connect with our shared heritage. It’s an interactive and educational experience suitable for history enthusiasts, families, and curious minds of all ages. Here are some highlights of what you can expect during your visit:

Witness the Art of Preventive Conservation: Discover the secrets behind preserving historical artifacts and learn how professionals safeguard these treasures from the ravages of time. Understand the importance of temperature and humidity control, proper handling techniques, and the use of archival materials to protect our community’s history.

Explore Coronado’s Unique Artifacts: Get up close and personal with a diverse range of historical items that tell the story of our beloved island. From vintage photographs and letters to clothing, tools, and ephemera, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the layers of history that make up Coronado’s past.

Meet Passionate Volunteers: The heart and soul of the Open Collections Workshop are the dedicated volunteers who generously give their time to preserve and share our heritage. You’ll have the chance to engage with them, ask questions, and learn about their own personal connections to Coronado’s history.

Contribute to the Community: Your visit to the Open Collections Workshop not only enriches your understanding of Coronado’s history but also supports the ongoing efforts of CHA to preserve and share these important stories with future generations.

The Open Collections Workshop is a testament to CHA’s commitment to preserving its rich history and sharing it with the world. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to step behind the scenes and witness the careful work that goes into preserving our heritage.

Mark your calendars and join us from October through December 2023 at the Coronado Historical Association. Together, let’s uncover the hidden treasures that make our island community so special.

For more information, including workshop hours and special events, please visit the Coronado Historical Association’s website at www.coronadohistory.org or call 619-435-7242. We can’t wait to see you there, ready to explore, discover, and celebrate the history of Coronado.





