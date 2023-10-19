Safe Harbor Coronado Recruiting for Development Director

Safe Harbor Coronado is excited to recruit a Development Director to lead the fundraising for our growing organization as we focus on mental wellness in Coronado’s youth and their families. Reporting to the Executive Director, the ideal candidate will provide leadership and enthusiasm to fundraise and grow the donor base.

The key traits and skills the Development Director will embody are:

Charismatic and Energetic – Charisma that captivates attention and fosters strong connections with diverse stakeholders, including donors, partners, and beneficiaries.

– Charisma that captivates attention and fosters strong connections with diverse stakeholders, including donors, partners, and beneficiaries. Self-starter – Identifies needs and prioritizes duties with results

– Identifies needs and prioritizes duties with results Strategic thinker – Ability to anticipate opportunities and challenges and develop proactive strategies for long-term success.

– Ability to anticipate opportunities and challenges and develop proactive strategies for long-term success. Ability to multi-task – Skill in effectively managing multiple tasks, priorities, and projects simultaneously.

– Skill in effectively managing multiple tasks, priorities, and projects simultaneously. Ability to speak publicly – Strong public speaking and communication skills to convey the organization’s mission, values, and impact effectively.

– Strong public speaking and communication skills to convey the organization’s mission, values, and impact effectively. Solicits Donations – Proven expertise in leading successful fundraising campaigns and initiatives.

– Proven expertise in leading successful fundraising campaigns and initiatives. Goal-oriented – A results-driven mindset focused on achieving measurable outcomes and advancing the organization’s objectives.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Fundraising and Relationship Building:

Develop and execute a comprehensive annual fundraising plan aligned with the organization’s strategic direction. Cultivate and nurture relationships with key stakeholders in Coronado and San Diego to garner support for the organization’s mission, programs, and resources.



Public Relations/Marketing:

Serve as the primary point of contact for external interactions, including engagement with the City of Coronado, community members, schools, and the County. Promote the organization as a visionary and influential force in youth mental health within Coronado. Design and implement communication strategies in line with the organization’s strategic plan, ensuring consistent branding across various platforms. Oversee marketing efforts to effectively showcase the organization’s programs and services.



Job Qualifications:

Proven track record of successful fundraising, event planning, and relationship-building.

Strong communication and public speaking skills.

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Master’s preferred).

Ability to work in Coronado.

Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Desired Qualifications:

Knowledge of DonorPerfect Software

Knowledgeable of the demographics of Coronado and the impact on fundraising strategies

Knowledgeable/Connections within San Diego County which would benefit the strategic goals of Safe Harbor Coronado

Knowledge of City Government as it relates to grants issued to non-profits within Coronado, California

Commitment to mental wellness advocacy.

Knowledgeable of HIPPA laws

Strong connections with other non-profits that could benefit Safe Harbor

This is a full-time Salaried position. It includes:

IRA

Professional Development Assistance

Two Weeks of paid vacation

Designated company holidays

The salary range is $60,000 – 70,000; The final compensation will be commensurate with such factors as relevant experience, skillset, internal equity, and market factors.

Application Process:

To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and alignment with our organization’s mission, and contact information. Applications should be emailed to [email protected] with the subject line “Development Director Application – [Your Name].”

Safe Harbor Coronado, founded in 1998, is a small 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides prevention and interventions that improve the emotional and behavioral health of youth and families in Coronado.





