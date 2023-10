In the annual tradition sponsored by Coronado MainStreet where Coronado businesses welcome trick-or-treaters, it’s the day for witches and ghosts to wander throughout downtown Coronado! Businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on Monday, Oct. 31.

MainStreet will have a cauldron in Rotary Plaza to collect entry coupons for a drawing for Coronado Currency, the citywide gift certificate program. The coupons will be on fliers sent home with the Coronado children by each school.