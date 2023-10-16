Monday, October 16, 2023
Coronado’s Annual Halloween Happening at Spreckels Park – Oct. 27

City of Coronado
Get ready for some family-friendly fun at the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services annual “Halloween Happening” on Friday, October 27 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

“Ghouls,” “Boos,” and their families are encouraged to dress in costume and head over to Spreckels Park to enjoy music, enchanting entertainment, trick-or-treating, “Spooktacular” games, jumpees, crafts, prizes, candy and activities including a Life-size Candyland game at no cost. Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well.

The fun will continue across the street at the Coronado Public Library with a Mad Science Spooky Science show at 5:30 pm. Call 619-522-7342 for details.

 



City of Coronado

