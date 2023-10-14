Saturday, October 14, 2023
Ukulele for Beginners – Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 27

Experience the joy of learning a musical instrument with a beginner ukulele class at the John D. Spreckels Center. Students will learn familiar songs as Jose, from Villa Musica, teaches them strumming techniques on this fun four-stringed instrument.

The one-hour class will meet at 5 pm each Monday from October 23 to November 27. The registration fee is $120 for residents and $130 for nonresidents. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343 or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



How Many Coronado-themed Personalized License Plates Have You Seen?