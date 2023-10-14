Sharp Presents “The Sacred Art of Grieving” – Oct. 19

Loss and grief are inevitable and unavoidable life experiences, ones that many people try to avoid or bear in silence. Discover different ways to navigate, interpret, and cope with grief and loss that lead to greater wisdom a stronger sense of self. Sharp Coronado is presenting, “The Sacred Art of Grieving,” at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, October 19, 2-3 pm.

Presenter Colleen Linnertz will explain how grief, when honored, can also become a “wise teacher” that helps strengthen who we are. Linnertz is a Bereavement Counselor and Advanced Care Planning Coach at Sharp Hospice who blends her skills as a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Somatic Experiencing Practitioner, and Creativity Coach to support individuals with grief, loss, and life transitions.

Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or by stopping by the Spreckels Center’s front desk at 1019 Seventh Street or calling 619-522-7343.





