A View of Death Valley – Oct. 18

Join local adventurer Susan Stocker, who has driven the roads of Death Valley, camped, and hiked this wonderous place over the last 20 years. “Death Valley: Have No Fear! (at Least in the Wintertime)” is another installment of the Spreckels Center’s popular Armchair Travel series.

This armchair adventure begins 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 18. Doors open at 6 pm for themed snacks and refreshments, all included in the price of: $6 for residents, $8 for nonresidents; or $8 for all on the night of the event. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or alternately, by calling the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343 or stopping by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





