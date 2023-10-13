Friday, October 13, 2023
Coronado Middle School Pumpkin Launch Challenge

Coronado Middle School STEM students tested their engineering skills in the “Pumpkin Launch Challenge” organized by STEM teacher Abbie Hartge and iLab teacher Laurie Fountain. Students teamed up to build catapults which they used to launch mini-pumpkins onto Green Field at CMS.

Coronado Middle School STEM students showed off their engineering and design skills by building original launching catapults for the CMS “Pumpkin Launch Challenge” on Thursday, October 12.

Over the past two weeks STEM students built their pumpkin launchers using a variety of metrics and materials. The catapults needed to launch and withstand the weight and dimensions of a mini-pumpkin. The class invited special guests, including parents, to the test event held on Green Field at CMS.

STEM teacher Abbie Hartge and iLab teacher Laurie Fountain created the fun educational experience, which helped students learn about the science concepts behind catapults, including engineering design considerations such as energy, accuracy, angle, force, and motion.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

