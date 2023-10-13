Coronado Middle School Pumpkin Launch Challenge

Coronado Middle School STEM students showed off their engineering and design skills by building original launching catapults for the CMS “Pumpkin Launch Challenge” on Thursday, October 12.

Over the past two weeks STEM students built their pumpkin launchers using a variety of metrics and materials. The catapults needed to launch and withstand the weight and dimensions of a mini-pumpkin. The class invited special guests, including parents, to the test event held on Green Field at CMS.

STEM teacher Abbie Hartge and iLab teacher Laurie Fountain created the fun educational experience, which helped students learn about the science concepts behind catapults, including engineering design considerations such as energy, accuracy, angle, force, and motion.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






