Eclipse Day at the Coronado Public Library – Oct. 14

Gather in the Library Park on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 am to safely view the partial eclipse with a pair of NASA-approved glasses, or by building your own eclipse viewer! There will be lunar crafts and activities to teach the whole family about the eclipse.

Glasses available while supplies last.

From Wikipedia: An annular solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon’s apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun’s, blocking most of the Sun’s light and causing the Sun to look like an annulus (ring).

 



Managing Editor

