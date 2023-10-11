Preserving the Past, Nourishing the Future: Coronado Historical Association’s Annual Fall Collections Benefit Luncheon – Oct. 24

As the vibrant colors of summer give way to the warm hues of autumn, there’s no better time to celebrate and support the rich history of Coronado. On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) cordially invites you to join us at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club for a delightful afternoon of history, camaraderie, and a scrumptious luncheon.

At CHA’s Annual Fall Collections Benefit Luncheon, you will have the unique opportunity to gain insight into the vital work that CHA does preserving Coronado’s precious artifacts and archives. With a mission to safeguard the past for future generations, CHA plays a pivotal role in documenting, conserving, and sharing the rich history of our beloved island community.

The event is proudly chaired by Jenna McIntosh and Brigadier General RG Head, two individuals deeply committed to preserving Coronado’s history and ensuring its legacy for future generations. The annual benefit luncheon is a chance to connect with others who share a passion for preserving the heritage that makes Coronado so special. At the luncheon, you’ll learn firsthand how CHA stewards local history, ensuring that the stories of Coronado’s past continue to inspire and educate.

Over the course of the event, CHA will unveil some of the hidden collection treasures and share new acquisitions and preservation work. CHA is not only dedicated to preserving history but also to actively collecting and curating new treasures from the past. At the event, you’ll have the privilege of seeing CHA’s historic collections up close and personal. Witness firsthand the meticulous work that goes into safeguarding Coronado’s precious artifacts and archives, ensuring that our history remains alive and accessible.

Your presence at this event isn’t just about enjoying a delightful afternoon; it’s about making a meaningful impact. By attending, you’re directly supporting CHA’s crucial work in safeguarding Coronado’s heritage. Your contribution helps ensure that the stories, artifacts, and archives of Coronado continue to be preserved, shared, and cherished by future generations.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available at $75 per person, but there is a special offer that allows you to save some money and enjoy the luncheon with friends or colleagues. Gather a group of eight and purchase a table for just $550. Not only does this save you some dollars, but it also guarantees that you and your party will have a reserved spot at the event, ensuring you can all sit together and share in the experience.

To purchase your ticket, visit the Coronado Historical Association Store at 1100 Orange Avenue. Our friendly staff will be delighted to assist you in purchasing your tickets in person. To make your reservation over the phone, please call 619-435-7242. You can also purchase your tickets online at CHA’s website at www.coronadohistory.org.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something meaningful. Join us at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club on October 24, 2023, for a day filled with history, culture, and community. Come together with us as we celebrate our past and build a stronger foundation for the generations to come. We look forward to sharing this memorable experience with you. Reserve your tickets today, and we look forward to welcoming you to this exceptional event!

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE





