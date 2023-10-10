Broadcast Journalism KCMS Students Hear from Emmy Award Winning Journalist Jane Mitchell

Coronado Middle School provides a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program of study which involves a multiyear sequence of classes. One such class is the Broadcast Journalism class for which Heidi Frampton is the teacher.

Students in this class write and produce a live broadcast four days a week for their peers, as well as produce package videos that air on the live KCMS broadcasts in the morning; and many hope to go on to be future journalists or pursue media related jobs. To inspire the students with real-life examples, Frampton has been inviting some of Coronado’s talented local professionals to engage with the students in her class.

On Friday, Oct. 6, Emmy award winning journalist Jane Mitchell visited the class to observe and give feedback to the KCMS students on their live broadcast. Mitchell gave supportive encouragement, and shared about various pathways students can take to pursue their dreams of becoming journalists.

“We are so fortunate to have so many talented individuals living here in Coronado, but also to have them support the CTE programs and our students’ futures,” said Frampton.





