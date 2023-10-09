Monday, October 9, 2023
Islander Football Falls to Crawford 28-27 in 2023 HoCo Game

Bella Villarin
It was a foggy fall night on Friday, October 6, as the Coronado High School Varsity Football Team hosted the Crawford Colts in a tight match-up as part of the annual Homecoming festivities

Sophomore Stanley Guymon and junior Rodolfo (RJ) Sanchez stand for the singing of the National Anthem.

First Quarter

Senior Graham Bower scored the first touchdown of the night after an excellent pass by quarterback Trey Arnold

Junior quarterback Trey Arnold makes a pass during the October 6th Homecoming game against the Crawford Colts.
Senior Graham Bower and junior Landon Sutherland celebrate after a touchdown.

Senior Lindsey Balsley kicked the field goal to give the Islanders the 7-0 lead.

The Colts responded with a touchdown and field goal of their own to end the first quarter tied 7-7.

Second Quarter

Junior Landon Sutherland scored the second touchdown of the night and kicked the field goal to add 7 points to the scoreboard.

Junior Landon Sutherland kicks a field goal.
The Islander team runs the ball down the field.

Junior RJ Sanchez intercepted a Colts pass and ended the second quarter 14-7. 

Junior Johnny Nelson runs the ball down the field.

Third Quarter

Junior Ryder Albin scored the Islanders’ third touchdown of the night. Sutherland executed the field goal.

Junior quarterback Trey Arnold throws a pass.
Junior Landon Sutherland runs the ball down the field.
The Islander offensive line prepares for a play.

With 6:16 left in the third, the Colts scored a touchdown and missed the field goal. The Islanders still had a generous lead of 21-13, but their momentum did not slow. 

Senior Sam Dulin scored the Islanders’ fourth touchdown. Although Balsley missed the field goal, the team was still up 27-13.

The Islander defensive lines prepares for a play.

The Colts seemed to find their footing as they added another touchdown and ran the ball to end the third quarter at 27-21.

Fourth Quarter

The Islander team huddles and signal the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Islanders seemed to have lost their momentum as they were unable to score. The Colts had a touchdown and field goal of their own to go 28-27 with seconds left to play.

The Islander defense breaks through the Colt’s offensive line.
The Islanders attempt to stop the Colts from scoring.
The Colts halt an Islander run.

With three seconds left, Sutherland attempted a 52-yard field goal to tie the game. As the crowd held their breath in suspense, Sutherland’s kick missed the post by mere yards to the left, ending the game at 28-27.

This loss brought the Islanders’ overall record to 3-4, and although it wasn’t the outcome the team wanted, the team will no doubt be left even hungrier for their next win. 

The Islanders’ next game will be on October 13 against Mission Bay, and the team will celebrate Senior Night at their next home game on October 27 against Patrick Henry. 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

