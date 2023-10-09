Islander Football Falls to Crawford 28-27 in 2023 HoCo Game

It was a foggy fall night on Friday, October 6, as the Coronado High School Varsity Football Team hosted the Crawford Colts in a tight match-up as part of the annual Homecoming festivities.

First Quarter

Senior Graham Bower scored the first touchdown of the night after an excellent pass by quarterback Trey Arnold.

Senior Lindsey Balsley kicked the field goal to give the Islanders the 7-0 lead.

The Colts responded with a touchdown and field goal of their own to end the first quarter tied 7-7.

Second Quarter

Junior Landon Sutherland scored the second touchdown of the night and kicked the field goal to add 7 points to the scoreboard.

Junior RJ Sanchez intercepted a Colts pass and ended the second quarter 14-7.

Third Quarter

Junior Ryder Albin scored the Islanders’ third touchdown of the night. Sutherland executed the field goal.

With 6:16 left in the third, the Colts scored a touchdown and missed the field goal. The Islanders still had a generous lead of 21-13, but their momentum did not slow.

Senior Sam Dulin scored the Islanders’ fourth touchdown. Although Balsley missed the field goal, the team was still up 27-13.

The Colts seemed to find their footing as they added another touchdown and ran the ball to end the third quarter at 27-21.

Fourth Quarter

Unfortunately, the Islanders seemed to have lost their momentum as they were unable to score. The Colts had a touchdown and field goal of their own to go 28-27 with seconds left to play.

With three seconds left, Sutherland attempted a 52-yard field goal to tie the game. As the crowd held their breath in suspense, Sutherland’s kick missed the post by mere yards to the left, ending the game at 28-27.

This loss brought the Islanders’ overall record to 3-4, and although it wasn’t the outcome the team wanted, the team will no doubt be left even hungrier for their next win.

The Islanders’ next game will be on October 13 against Mission Bay, and the team will celebrate Senior Night at their next home game on October 27 against Patrick Henry.





